Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
September 15, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
29-34-38-48-56, Powerball: 16, Power Play: 2
(twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-eight, forty-eight, fifty-six, Powerball: sixteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
