Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
October 20, 2024, 12:13 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
07-16-19-45-64, Powerball: 25, Power Play: 3
(seven, sixteen, nineteen, forty-five, sixty-four, Powerball: twenty-five, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $437 million
