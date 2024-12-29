Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
December 29, 2024, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
06-31-51-54-55, Powerball: 12, Power Play: 2
(six, thirty-one, fifty-one, fifty-four, fifty-five, Powerball: twelve, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $152 million
