Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
March 16, 2025, 12:05 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
12-28-33-36-54, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3
(twelve, twenty-eight, thirty-three, thirty-six, fifty-four, Powerball: five, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $381 million
