Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 12-28-33-36-54, Powerball: 5

12-28-33-36-54, Powerball: 5, Power Play: 3

Estimated jackpot: $381 million

