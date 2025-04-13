Winning numbers drawn in Saturday’s Powerball
ByThe Associated Press
April 13, 2025, 12:15 AM
The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
16-22-44-45-53, Powerball: 19, Power Play: 2
(sixteen, twenty-two, forty-four, forty-five, fifty-three, Powerball: nineteen, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $89 million
