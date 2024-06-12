Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 01-05-07-22-24, Mega Ball: 8, Megaplier: 4
ByThe Associated Press
June 11, 2024, 11:25 PM
(one, five, seven, twenty-two, twenty-four, Mega Ball: eight, Megaplier: four)
Estimated jackpot: $30 million
