Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 05-35-42-58-66, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
July 17, 2024, 12:50 AM
Estimated jackpot: $226 million
