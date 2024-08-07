Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 23-29-36-61-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

23-29-36-61-70, Mega Ball: 22, Megaplier: 4

(twenty-three, twenty-nine, thirty-six, sixty-one, seventy, Mega Ball: twenty-two, Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $374 million

