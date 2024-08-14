Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 34-55-59-65-70, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

34-55-59-65-70, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 4

(thirty-four, fifty-five, fifty-nine, sixty-five, seventy, Mega Ball: twelve, Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $435 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets