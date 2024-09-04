Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 12-41-43-52-55, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:

12-41-43-52-55, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 4

(twelve, forty-one, forty-three, fifty-two, fifty-five, Mega Ball: nine, Megaplier: four)

Estimated jackpot: $681 million

