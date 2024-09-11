Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 01-02-16-24-66, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

By The Associated Press

01-02-16-24-66, Mega Ball: 6, Megaplier: 4

Estimated jackpot: $800 million

