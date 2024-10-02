Winning numbers drawn in Tuesday’s Mega Millions
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were: 27-35-47-50-66, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
ByThe Associated Press
October 2, 2024, 1:12 AM
The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:
27-35-47-50-66, Mega Ball: 25, Megaplier: 2
(twenty-seven, thirty-five, forty-seven, fifty, sixty-six, Mega Ball: twenty-five, Megaplier: two)
Estimated jackpot: $93 million
