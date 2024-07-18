Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 24-27-32-47-66, Powerball: 26

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:

24-27-32-47-66, Powerball: 26, Power Play: 2

(twenty-four, twenty-seven, thirty-two, forty-seven, sixty-six, Powerball: twenty-six, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $76 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets