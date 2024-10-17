Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 04-30-39-44-60, Powerball: 11
ByThe Associated Press
October 17, 2024, 12:40 AM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
04-30-39-44-60, Powerball: 11, Power Play: 2
(four, thirty, thirty-nine, forty-four, sixty, Powerball: eleven, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $409 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets