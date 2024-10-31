Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 13-22-29-43-58, Powerball: 22
ByThe Associated Press
October 31, 2024, 12:33 AM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
13-22-29-43-58, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 3
(thirteen, twenty-two, twenty-nine, forty-three, fifty-eight, Powerball: twenty-two, Power Play: three)
Estimated jackpot: $39 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets