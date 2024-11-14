Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball

Your Voice Your Vote 2024

Updated: Nov. 14, 7:34 PM ET

National Election Results: presidential

republicans icon Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
Harris
73,116,322
270 to win
Trump
76,071,782
Expected vote reporting: 98%

The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 09-20-26-43-58, Powerball: 9

ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 12:30 AM

09-20-26-43-58, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2

(nine, twenty, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty-eight, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)

Estimated jackpot: $115 million

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

