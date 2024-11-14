National Election Results: presidential
National Election Results: presidential
Projection: Trump is President-elect
226
312
226
312
Harris
73,116,322
270 to win
Trump
76,071,782
Expected vote reporting: 98%
Winning numbers drawn in Wednesday’s Powerball
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were: 09-20-26-43-58, Powerball: 9
ByThe Associated Press
November 14, 2024, 12:30 AM
The winning numbers in Wednesday evening’s drawing of the "Powerball" game were:
09-20-26-43-58, Powerball: 9, Power Play: 2
(nine, twenty, twenty-six, forty-three, fifty-eight, Powerball: nine, Power Play: two)
Estimated jackpot: $115 million
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets