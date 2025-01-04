Woman charged with murder in postal worker's death in a New York deli

A woman accused of stabbing a postal worker to death in a New York City deli has been charged with murder

NEW YORK -- A woman accused of stabbing a postal worker to death in a New York City deli was charged Friday with murder. Witnesses said the killing followed a quarrel over whose turn it was to order.

Jaia Cruz, 24, was being held without bail after her arraignment in the killing of letter carrier Ray Hodge. A message seeking comment was left for Cruz's lawyer.

Hodge, 36, was stabbed in the chest, neck and arms Thursday afternoon at a Harlem deli, according to a court complaint. Police found him wounded on the floor in his postal uniform.

Another customer, Janet Rich, told the Daily News that Hodge and Cruz argued at the sandwich counter over who was next. Rich said she and another person tried unsuccessfully to intervene.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service said Hodge was a letter carrier assigned to Manhattan.

Neighbors created a memorial outside his Bronx home Friday, placing candles around his postal hat.

A resident on his postal route, Alejandro Alarcon, told the New York Post the letter carrier extended himself to assist customers. Alarcon said Hodge helped him check on a package shortly before the postal employee's death.