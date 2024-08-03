Zheng Qinwen wins China's first Olympic tennis singles gold medal by beating Donna Vekic in the women's final. CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert misspelled Qinwen
Zheng Qinwen wins China's first Olympic tennis singles gold medal by beating Donna Vekic in the women's final. CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert misspelled Qinwen
ByThe Associated Press
August 3, 2024, 12:20 PM
PARIS -- Zheng Qinwen wins China's first Olympic tennis singles gold medal by beating Donna Vekic in the women's final. CORRECTS: A previous APNewsAlert misspelled Qinwen.