The incident was "intentional in nature," police said.

Woman, 2 children die after going over Niagara Falls safety rail: Police

A woman and two children died after crossing over a safety guard rail at Niagara Falls, police in New York said.

The incident occurred Monday night at approximately 9 p.m., according to New York State Police.

The woman, identified by police as 33-year-old Chianti Means, and the two children crossed over a safety guard rail and went over the falls on Luna Island, police said.

"The investigation has determined that this incident was intentional in nature, though the circumstances remain under investigation," New York State Police said in a press release on Wednesday.

Police said search and rescue efforts were unsuccessful.

The children were identified by police as 9-year-old Roman Rossman and 5-month-old Mecca Means.

Police did not provide any details on the relationship between the woman and the two children. All three were from the Niagara Falls area, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Luna Falls is located along the north side of Goat Island, between the American Falls and Bridal Veil Falls.

