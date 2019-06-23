Investigators in Indiana are searching for a man who allegedly kidnapped a woman as she changed her tire.

The woman called authorities Saturday afternoon stating she had been abducted while she was tending to her flat tire, according to a press release from the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office.

She told police she was held her against her will for several hours.

The man allegedly took to another location in Tippecanoe County and later released her, authorities said.

Tippecanoe Sheriffs Office

The suspect has been identified as Tippecanoe County resident Paul Etter, 55. He remains at large and is believed to be in possession of a handgun, according to the sheriff's office.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

Additional information was not immediately available.