Woman hit by train after she fell onto tracks while talking on the phone: Police

Nov 29, 2019, 4:25 PM ET
PHOTO: A 28-year-old woman was hit by a train on Nov. 29, 2019 after she fell backwards on the train tracks, police said.WLS
A 28-year-old woman was hit by a train on Nov. 29, 2019 after she fell backwards on the train tracks, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was hit by a train Friday after she accidentally fell onto train tracks, officials said.

The woman, who was not identified, was talking on her cellphone when she walked backwards onto the tracks in front of a Blue Line train around 9:25 a.m., according to a Chicago police spokesperson.

PHOTO: A 28-year-old woman was hit by a train on Nov. 29, 2019 after she fell backwards on the train tracks, police said. WLS
A 28-year-old woman was hit by a train on Nov. 29, 2019 after she fell backwards on the train tracks, police said.

She was found partially under the train, the spokesperson said.

(MORE: Officer shot in head, teen boy hurt during 'chaotic' pursuit of bank robber)

Bystanders who witnessed the incident told emergency responders that the train hit her, according to the Chicago Fire Department. It wasn't clear exactly, however, how hard she was hit.

PHOTO: A 28-year-old woman was hit by a train on Nov. 29, 2019 after she fell backwards on the train tracks, police said. WLS
A 28-year-old woman was hit by a train on Nov. 29, 2019 after she fell backwards on the train tracks, police said.

Officials did not say what the woman's injuries were, but she was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Her condition was not immediately clear.

ABC News' Olivia Rubin contributed to this report.