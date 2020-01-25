Woman kills retired Illinois State trooper, injures 2 others in Chicago-area cigar lounge shooting The two other officers, one current and one retired, are expected to recover.

A retired Illinois state trooper was killed and two other troopers, one current and one retired, were injured in a shooting at a Chicago-area cigar lounge Friday night, authorities said.

The woman who police identified as the shooter, Lisa V. McMullan, of Chicago, eventually turned the gun on herself and died at the scene, according to a statement from the Lisle Police Department.

The incident took place at the Humidor Cigar Lounge in Lisle, located about 25 miles west of Chicago.

Surveillance video captured the shooting and showed several people sitting in a room watching television, according to police.

Around 10:13 p.m., McMullan, 51, is seen standing up "without apparent provocation," drawing a handgun and shooting a man in the back of the head, police said.

She then fires several other rounds at two other men before fatally shooting herself, according to police.

The man shot in the back of the head was taken to a local hospital where he died.

A car is parked by the sign of a Humidor cigar lounge in Lisle, Ill. on Jan. 25, 2020. A woman fatally shot a retired Illinois State Police trooper and wounded another retired state trooper and an off-duty trooper before turning the gun on herself at the cigar lounge Friday night, according to the police. Abel Uribe/Chicago Tribune via AP

Illinois State Police identified him as Gregory Rieves, a 51-year-old retired trooper. He had retired about a year ago and was with the department for 22 years, ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly said.

"Many people thought very fondly of him and many people are very saddened by this terrible violence," Kelly said at a news conference.

The two injured victims were identified as Kaiton Bullock, a 22-year-veteran of the department who was off duty at the time, and Lloyd Graham, a 55-year-old retired trooper.

Both of those officers remain hospitalized in stable condition, according to state police. They are expected to recover.

Kelly said that ISP is not involved in the investigation, meaning that it does not appear the shooting was related to their duties or conduct. Any relationship McMullan may have had to the victims will be investigated by the Lisle Police Department, which is taking lead, according to Kelly.

"This is certainly a painful moment for everyone in the Illinois State Police family," Kelly said.

The Humidor said in a statement on Facebook, "We look at all our customers as family and we ask you to pray for the victim and the speedy healing of the injured." The Lisle location will be closed Saturday, the shop said.