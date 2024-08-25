Gov. Katie Hobbs deployed the National Guard to assist in the rescue operation.

Woman missing in Grand Canyon flash flood that prompted more than 100 rescues

As a search continued Sunday for a 33-year-old woman who was swept away in flash flooding at the Grand Canyon, Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs activated the National Guard to help in the emergency rescue operations.

Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Arizona, has been missing since Thursday afternoon when heavy rain triggered a flash flood that washed her into Havasu Creek in the Grand Canyon, about a half-mile from where the creek meets the Colorado, River, according to the National Park Service.

At the time she disappeared, Nickerson was wearing a life jacket, according to the National Park Service.

U.S. Army soldiers of the Arizona National Guard guide tourists trapped by flash flooding into a UH-60 Blackhawk, Aug. 24, 2024, on the Havasupai Reservation in Supai, Ariz. Maj. Erin Hannigan/AP

The search for Nickerson -- described as 5-feet-8-inches tall, 190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes -- is focused in the Beaver Falls area of the Grand Canyon, the National Park Service said, adding that rescue crews are searching by ground, air and boat. Nickerson was last seen wearing a black tank top, black shorts and blue hiking boots.

The National Park Service said Nickerson had been staying at a campground near the village of Supai on the Havasupai Reservations at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

"We love her very much and are not giving up on her," Nickerson's family said in a statement to ABC News.

Nickerson was hiking at the time torrential rains hit and washed her into Havasu Creek, officials said.

The National Weather Service said the area received between 1 to 2 inches of rain within 60 to 90 minutes.

Other tourists camping and hiking in the area became trapped by the flood waters, emergency officials said. The flooding also prompted rescues of residents at the Havasupai Indian Reservation in the Havasu Canyon area of the Grand Canyon.

This photo provided by Tamara Morales, shows Chenoa Nickerson of Gilbert, Ariz., who went missing at Grand Canyon National Park after she was swept into a creek during a flash flood, the woman's sister said on social media, Aug. 24, 2024. AP

The Havasupai Tribal Council said in a statement Saturday that all trails leading into and out of the small village of Supai in the Grand Canyon were made unpassable by the storm. The area is a popular tourist destination for its blue-green waterfalls, including Havasu Falls, which features a 100-foot vertical drop.

The Tribal Council said a campground near Supai sustained extensive damage from the flooding and had to be evacuated and closed.

"The Tribal Council’s focus is the health and safety of the tribal members and those that provide services in Supai," according to the council's statement.

This photo provided by Chance and Carly Johnson shows the top of Mooney Falls at Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona on Aug. 22, 2024. AP

Gov. Hobbs activated the National Guard on Friday evening to help in the rescue operations.

"My heart is with all of the people impacted by the flooding in Havasupai, including tribal members and visitors to the area," Hobbs said in a statement. "I am closely monitoring the situation and we have deployed the Arizona National Guard to get people to safety. The safety and security of Arizonans and all those who visit our state is always my top concern, and I’ll continue working closely with leaders on the ground to protect the Havasupai community."

National Guard officials said it used helicopters to evacuate 104 tourists and residents of the Havasupai Indian Reservation from flooded areas by Saturday afternoon.

Supai resident Rochelle Tilousi told ABC News that at one point she was cut off from her children by the rushing flood waters.

"We could see the children running trying to beat the flood, but they couldn't," Tilousi said, adding that the children survived the flooding and are now safe.

She said her family's pets were washed away by the flood.

"There is part of our village that is still flooded," Tilousi said Saturday.

ABC News' Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.