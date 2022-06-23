New York library removes Pride displays from children's sections, stoking outrage

A New York library system's decision to remove all Pride displays and Pride-related books from display in children’s sections is generating controversy amid a nationwide wave of legislative efforts to remove LGBTQ books and content from schools and libraries.

The Smithtown Library on Long Island said it will remove the displays and books after the library board voted 4-2 to approve the motion.

In a statement after the vote, the board stressed that books on this subject are “still part of the Library's Children's collection and can be checked out by anyone wishing to do so.”

The library says it will continue to have Pride month displays in teen and adult areas of the library.

Children books that are fighting for survival at public schools because of their LGBTQ content are displayed at the annual Pride Town Hall at Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda, Md., May 21, 2022. The Washington Post via Getty Images, FILE

The move comes as the nation grapples with ongoing legislative efforts to remove LGBTQ books from libraries and schools or ban LGBTQ content in some classrooms.

Republicans have introduced more than 300 anti-LGBTQ bills and at least 9 states have passed one into law.

The board’s decision was quickly condemned by the likes of New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York Library Association.

“For many LGBTQ+ youth, libraries are the only safe, affirmative, and welcoming space during these formative years of their personal development,” the NYLA said in a statement. “Libraries, for our LGBTQ+ youth, are the first place where they see themselves for exactly who they are without retribution."

The statement added, "The removal of Pride displays and all related materials on display further perpetuates the cycle of shame and silence of our LGBTQ+ youth."

Hochul used the news to reaffirm her support of LGBTQ residents in the state.

"To LGBTQ+ New Yorkers: We stand with you, we support you, & you are welcome here," Hochul said in a post on Twitter.

Smithtown Library representatives did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

The board said it is hosting an emergency meeting Thursday evening after a barrage of criticism online.