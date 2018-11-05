A young couple in Texas died in a helicopter crash on their wedding day.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman had been married only about 90 minutes when the Bell 206B helicopter in which they were traveling went down at the Byler family ranch, Will's grandfather, William Byler, told ABC Houston station KTRK-TV. The aircraft's pilot also was killed.

According to the couple's wedding website, nuptials were Saturday at the ranch in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's investigating the crash.