Young Texas couple dies in helicopter crash on wedding day

Nov 5, 2018, 4:04 AM ET
A young Texas couple died in a helicopter crash right after getting married.KTRK-TV
A young couple in Texas died in a helicopter crash on their wedding day.

Will Byler and Bailee Ackerman had been married only about 90 minutes when the Bell 206B helicopter in which they were traveling went down at the Byler family ranch, Will's grandfather, William Byler, told ABC Houston station KTRK-TV. The aircraft's pilot also was killed.

According to the couple's wedding website, nuptials were Saturday at the ranch in Uvalde, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it's investigating the crash.

The helicopter accident occurred in Uvalde, Texas, west of San Antonio.KTRK-TV
