Mom shoots New Zealand man who tried to break into her Virginia home

A Virginia mother took matters into her own hands when a strange man tried to break into her home earlier this month.

The man, identified as 25-year-old Troy George Skinner, is currently in a secure ward at VCU Medical Center, Goochland County Sheriff James Agnew told ABC News.

Agnew said Skinner met one of the woman's teen daughters via a gaming app called Discord. He said the 14-year-old teen did not know Skinner was flying to see her, and she had not provided him her address.

“We take our community’s safety very seriously and are constantly assessing and improving our trust and safety measure,” Discord said in a statement to ABC News. “All chats are opt-in so that the user must accept an invitation, and we urge our community only to chat with individuals whom they know.”

Skinner, a New Zealand citizen, arrived in the U.S. on June 20. Officials said he boarded a flight from Auckland to Sydney, then to Los Angeles before boarding another flight to Washington, D.C. When he arrived in Washington, he took a Greyhound bus to Richmond, Virginia.

Goochland County Sheriff

Authorities said Skinner attempted to break into the family's rear basement door with a brick. When that didn't work he allegedly went upstairs and tried to break a glass door with a concrete landscape stone.

The teen's mom shot him twice and called 911, alerting authorities that she had a gun. Skinner allegedly tried to run but fell in a neighbor’s yard. He was taken to a local hospital, authorities said.

Officials are not releasing the names of the mother and her two daughters. The mother will not be charged.

“She was protecting her family,” Agnew said.

Skinner is being held without bond and has been charged with “entering dwelling house with intent to commit murder, rape, robbery or arson,” according to Agnew.