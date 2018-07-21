'What Would You Do?' Episode recap: Customers ridicule waiter for stuttering

Here is a recap of this week's episode of "What Would You Do?" with ABC's John Quiñones:

'What Would You Do?': The King’s Speech -- You’re at a restaurant when you see a waiter stuttering as he asks to take customers’ order. The young women customers start to berate him and mimic his stuttering. The waiter explains he suffers from a stutter, but can do his job. The customers are relentless. If you saw a customer belittle a waiter because of a noticeable stutter, what would you do? Watch what happens:

Play

'What Would You Do?': The Sandlot -- A kid is at a sports memorabilia store trying to replace an autographed baseball belonging to his dad. He accidentally smudged the signature, and he’s trying to replace it, only to find out he’s a couple dollars short. Will customers advise the kid to come clean? Or will they help him replace the ball? Or something else? What would you do? Watch what happens:

Play

'What Would You Do?': Billy Elliot -- A mother and her young son and daughter walk in to a sporting goods store. The mom is there to buy her daughter new sports gear, as well as try and entice her son into playing more sports. The son is more interested in dancing, while the mom wants her son to play sports, which she considers more appropriate than dance for a young boy. If you saw a mother try and tell her son to be manlier and play sports, what would you do? Watch what happens:

Play

'What Would You Do?': Spanglish -- A mom and daughter are at a boutique store. Mom is trying to force her daughter to try on clothes that are too small. According to the mom, it’s supposed to motivate her daughter lose weight for the summer. The daughter is clearly uncomfortable as she struggles to fit into her clothes. Will other customers advise the mom to accept her daughter? What would you do? Watch what happens:

Play

'What Would You Do?': Boys Don’t Cry -- A trans man and his girlfriend are out in public when they begin to get harassed by boys about their relationship. The boys went to school with the trans man and recognize him, and begin mocking his attempts at a date. If you saw a man being harassed while on a date for being trans, what would you do? Watch what happens: