Originally, it looked like Democrats might benefit from redistricting after the 2020 census -- with lawmakers redrawing maps in large states like Illinois and New York to squeeze out Republicans while the GOP in Florida did not originally do the same (until Gov. Ron DeSantis intervened). But that is no longer the case: Per FiveThirtyEight’s analysis, the 2022 House map features 208 Republican-leaning congressional districts compared with 187 Democratic-leaning seats (with 40 more as competitive). This is why redistricting matters: The decennial district redrawing process required by shifts in population, as states gain or lose seats in the House, can be exploited by both parties to create gerrymanders -- or bias to inherently favor a voting group or party.