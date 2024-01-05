Ana Navarro's favorite brunch dishes from a place close to her heart

Ana Navarro loves a good party, and her birthday on "The View" this year is no exception!

We are celebrating our iconic co-host with a collection of delicious Miami-inspired dishes from her favorite drag brunch spot, R House Wynnwood, and a performance from R House drag queens Athena Dion, Tayanna Love, Kat Wilderness, T.lo Ivy and Juicy Love. And viewers can join in on the celebration from home!



Read on to make your own R House brunch at home.

R Cuban breakfast croissant with mojo pork, Serrano ham, Swiss cheese and scrambled egg



Ingredients:

20 mini croissants or 5 regular croissants

1½ pound shredded roasted pork

5 pieces Swiss cheese cut into quarters

¼ pound Serrano ham

5 scrambled eggs



Instructions:

Cut the croissants in half. Put 1 ounce roasted pork on bottom half, add a slice of Serrano ham just big enough to cover the pork. Put a spoonful, about 1 ounce, of scrambled eggs on top of the pork. Top off with a slice of cheese and cover with top of croissant. Place in a 325 degree oven until cheese melts and croissant gets crispy.

Notes:

You can use store bought roasted pork or make your own following the recipe below. When you scramble your eggs make them chunky and not over scrambled or you’ll have a hard time keeping the egg on the pork. You can add as much or as little pork or egg as you’d like. You can use chimichurri sauce to add an extra punch.



Mojo roasted pork

Ingredients:

1 pork shoulder, boneless or de-boned

4 ounces sour orange

40 cloves garlic chopped

2 tablespoons chopped oregano

4 tablespoons chopped rosemary

4 tablespoons chopped thyme

2 tablespoons ground cumin

4 tablespoons kosher salt

4 teaspoons ground black pepper



Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients in a bowl. Stab pork shoulder with a knife to allow marinade to get into center of pork. Place pork in a roasting pan and cover with marinade. The marinade may not cover the pork, just turn over pork after a few hours to marinate both sides. Cover well with foil or with lid if pan has one and place in the refrigerator overnight to marinate. Preheat oven to 350 degrees, or 325 degrees if you’re using convection. Place roasting pan still covered into oven. Check roast after two hours to make sure there is still adequate liquid in the pan. If more liquid is needed, add some chicken or veggie stock to the pan. Place covered pan back in the oven and cook till the meat pulls apart using just a fork. The pork will take 3 to 5 hours to become completely soft and fork tender. Pull pork out and strain cooking liquid through fine strainer. Let the fat rise to top of liquid and remove. Use cooking liquid as a sauce for the pork when serving.





Chimichurri sliders



Ingredients:

20 3 ounce burger patties

5 slices Swiss cheese cut into quarters

Pureed chimichurri sauce

20 brioche slider buns



Instructions:

Grill burger to desired temperature. Top with cheese and melt in oven. Lightly grill slider buns. Place burger on bottom bun. Pour 1 ounce pureed chimichurri sauce over burger. Top with bun.

Pureed Chimichurri Sauce

Ingredients:

10 garlic cloves

1 bunch parsley roughly chopped, stems and leaves

1 bunch cilantro roughly chopped, stems and leaves

¼ cup packed oregano leaves

Juice of 2 lemons

1¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon pepper flakes (optional)



Instructions:

Put all ingredients in a blender and puree until smooth. Makes about one quart.





Guava French Toast



Ingredients:

Loaf challah bread cut into 1½ inch wide slices (about 8 slices)

French toast batter

1 cup guava cream

1 cup small-diced pineapple

1 cup small-diced papaya

1 cup guava maple syrup

½ cup toasted unsweetened shredded coconut



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 325 degrees, or 300 if using a convection oven. Heat a flat top griddle or a large nonstick sauté pan over low to medium heat. Add about 1 tablespoon oil to pan (you can add a little butter if you’d like but be careful not to let the butter get too brown). Soak slices of challah bread in French toast batter and allow batter to soak in on both sides. Lightly brown the bread in the pan and repeat for other side (Note: be careful because the bread will be very soft and may break if not handled carefully). Transfer cooked bread to a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Place sheet pan in preheated oven for 10 to 15 minutes until bread gets really fluffy and cooked through. Cut bread diagonally and lay out pieces on two serving platters, eight pieces per platter. Dollop about one tablespoon of guava cream on each piece of French toast using a pastry bag. Sprinkle evenly with diced papaya and diced pineapple. Pour guava syrup evenly over the assembled platter. Sprinkle evenly with toasted coconut and serve.

French toast batter

Ingredients:

1 14 ounce can sweetened condensed milk

2 12 ounce cans evaporated milk

2 cups milk

10 whole eggs

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1 tablespoon pure vanilla extract



Instructions:

Whisk all ingredients until thoroughly incorporated.

Guava cream cheese

Ingredients:

12 ounces cream cheese

¼ cup heavy cream

¼ cup guava marmalade

1½ teaspoons dragon fruit puree (optional, just for color)



Instructions:

Place cream cheese in a stand mixer with whip attachment and whip until soft and fluffy. Slowly add heavy cream and whip once well incorporated. Add guava marmalade and dragon fruit and mix again until well incorporated and cream becomes evenly pink if using dragon fruit.

Guava maple syrup

Ingredients:

32 ounces pure maple syrup

16 ounces guava cream

2 cinnamon sticks



Instructions:

Bring maple syrup and cinnamon sticks to a simmer. Let simmer for 10 minutes. Add guava marmalade and let simmer another 10 minutes. Take off heat and let cool. Serve warm.



Toasted coconut

Ingredients:

1 bag unsweetened coconut

Instructions:

Place coconut on sheet pan covered with parchment. Toast in 350 degree oven, 325 degrees if using convection. Stir every few minutes until light and evenly golden brown, about 10 minutes. (Note: coconut easily burns so be careful!)