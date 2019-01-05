Celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise's recipes for a healthy 2019

Celebrity trainer Jorge Cruise shared his tips to help you eat healthy in the new year!

Get the recipes he featured on "The View":

Ingredients:Servings: 1• 4 to 6 cups loosely packed, bite-size sliced leaves of Italian Black kale, thick ribs removed• Juice of 1 lemon• 4 tbsp avocado oil• 2 cloves mashed garlic• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste• Hot red pepper flakes to taste• 2/3 cup grated Pecorino Toscano cheese or any other grated Italian cheese• Grilled chicken thigh (marinated in avocado oil)Instructions:1. Marinate chicken thigh in avocado oil, salt, pepper, hot red pepper flakes then cook2. Place the kale in a serving bowl3. Whisk together the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, salt, black pepper, and a generous pinch of red pepper flakes4. Pour the dressing over the kale and toss well. Add the cheese, reserving 2 tbsp, and toss again5. Let the kale sit for at least 5 minutes6. Add the cheese, toss again, and top with the chicken

Servings: 4Ingredients:• 1 large or 2 smallish spaghetti squash• 4 tbsp avocado pil• A generous sprinkle of salt and ground black pepper• Fresh thyme to garnish, if desired• Fresh SalmonInstructions:1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees2. Cut the squash in half and scoop out the guts and seeds with a spoon; place the squash halves in a roasting pan and drizzle them with a generous amount of avocado oil then sprinkle liberally with salt and pepper3. Turn the squash flesh side down, add ½ cup of water to the pan and bake in the oven, uncovered, for about 60-75 minutes until the squash feels soft when squeezed and the skin and flesh can easily be pierced with the tip of a sharp knife4. When your squash is done baking, remove it from the oven and let it cool for a few minutes, then flip the halves over and gently scrape the flesh with a fork to form strands that resemble spaghetti5. Add cooked salmon6. Serve hot, garnish with a little bit of fresh thyme (or another herb of your choice)

Servings: 9Ingredients:• ½ cup grass-fed, unsalted butter• 1 cup coconut oil• ¼ tsp sea salt• ½ tsp cinnamon• 1 tbsp liquid stevia

Instructions:

1. Place the butter in a microwave-safe dish. Microwave on high for 30-45 seconds until melted

2. Combine the melted butter with the coconut oil, sea salt, cinnamon and stevia

3. Whisk and pour into an ice cube tray

4. Place the ice cube tray in the freezer for 4 hours

5. Remove the ice cube tray from freezer, pop out the gumdrops and ENJOY!



