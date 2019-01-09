Jamie Oliver's chicken noodle stir-fry and chocolate cherry mousse recipes

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has written the cookbook for anyone who thinks they don't have the time or skills to make a home-cooked meal, called "Five Ingredients: Quick and Easy Food." Get the recipes he featured on “The View."

David Loftus

Serves 2; Total: 16 minutes1 oz unsalted peanuts2 x 4-oz boneless, skinless chicken breasts2 tablespoons black bean sauce5 oz medium egg noodles7 oz broccolini

Place a large non-stick frying pan on medium heat and toast the peanuts as it heats up, tossing regularly, then remove and set aside, leaving the pan on the heat. Meanwhile, score the chicken lengthwise at 1/2-inch intervals, going about halfway through.

In a bowl, toss the chicken with 1 tablespoon each of olive oil, red wine vinegar and black bean sauce to coat. Cook in the hot pan for 3 minutes on each side, or until dark, gnarly and cooked through.

Cook the noodles in a large pan of boiling salted water according to the package instructions. Trim the broccolini (halving any thick stalks lengthwise) and add to the water for the last 2 minutes. Remove the chicken to a board. Use tongs to carefully drag the just-cooked noodles and broccolini with a bit of their water straight into the frying pan.

Pound half the peanuts in a pestle and mortar until fine, toss into the pan with the remaining black bean sauce until well mixed, then divide between your plates. Slice the chicken and place on top, scatter over the remaining peanuts, drizzle with a little extra virgin olive oil, and dig in.

Cherry Chocolate Mousse



Serves 6; Total: 30 minutes



7 oz dark chocolate (70 percent)

1 x 15-oz can of black pitted cherries in syrup

3/4 cup + 5 teaspoons heavy cream

4 large eggs

2 teaspoons golden caster sugar or superfine sugar



Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a pan of gently simmering water, then remove to cool for 10 minutes. Meanwhile, simmer the cherries and their syrup in a non-stick frying pan on a medium heat until thick, then remove.

Whip the cream to very soft peaks. Separate the eggs, add the yolks to the cream with the sugar, and whisk to combine. Add a pinch of sea salt to the whites and, with a clean whisk, beat until super-stiff. Fold the cooled chocolate into the cream, then very gently fold that through the egg whites with a spatula.

Divvy up the mousse between six glasses or bowls, interspersing the cherries and syrup throughout, and finishing with a few nice cherries on top.

Excerpted "5 INGREDIENTS: Quick and Easy Food" by Jamie Oliver. Copyright © 2017 by Jamie Oliver. Reprinted with permission from Flatiron Books. All rights reserved. Photography by David Loftus.