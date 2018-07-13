Sara Haines' favorite summer books

This is the best time of year to head outside, kick back and get lost in a good book. All week long, each of "The View" co-hosts will be sharing their summer reading list. It’s co-host Sara Haines’ chapter of our series called “Ladies Get Lit!”

“The Untethered Soul,” by Michael Singer

What would it be like to free yourself from limitations and soar beyond your boundaries? What can you do each day to discover inner peace and serenity? This book, now a New York Times bestseller, offers simple yet profound answers to these questions.

“The Wife Between Us,” by Greer Hendricks and Sarah Pekkanen

When you read this book, you will make many assumptions. You will assume you are reading about a jealous wife and her obsession with her replacement. You will assume you are reading about a woman about to enter a new marriage with the man she loves. You will assume the first wife was a disaster and that the husband was well rid of her. You will assume you know the motives, the history, the anatomy of the relationships. Assume nothing.

“The Pout-Pout Fish In The Big-Big Dark,” by Deborah Diesen

Very young children will swim along with Mr. Fish as he journeys deep into the ocean to new and mysterious places. They will discover, as Mr. Fish does, the power of friendship to light the way through the big-big dark.