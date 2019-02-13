Transcript for Rebel Wilson on why her role in 'Isn't It Romantic' is important to her

stealer in comedies like "Bridesmaids" and the "Pitch perfect" movies. Now she's starring in "Isn't it romantic" as a woman trapped in a romantic comedy who can't get used to hunky men finding her irresistible. I know how she feels. Take a look. I hit my head really hard and I woke up in this alternate universe. Okay. And things are supposed to be better but it's actually worse because people are treating me like I'm special. Yeah. And I'm not special. Still waters run deepest, don't they. What? God, there's so much more I want to know about you. No, no, see, you're not understanding. This isn't the real world. This is like the matrix for lonely women. Please welcome the lovely and talented rebel Wilson. ??? I'm always uncoordinated on these high stools. They're not that comfortable. Someone told me that you go to a lot of sporting events in la la land. Because I'm still single, joy. There's a lot of men at those. That's true. Go where the men are. I find that I embarrass myself a bit though because -- oh yeah, here I am. That's such a good idea. Yeah. But I actually was very sporty as a kid. I played tennis and basketball. So I love going to all the games and it's really exciting, but then you can definitely tell I'm Australian because I'm not cool like other celebrities. Other actors are like, oh, there's Lebron, you what's up? Me, I'm like -- I'm joining in the huddle, you know, telling the coach something. I'm just -- yeah, very Australian and embarrassing but I can't help it. It's exciting. I'm American and embarrassing at sporting events if it makes you feel any better. But your new movie, "Isn't it romantic," is clever because it takes every cliche in romantic comedy and turns it on its head. Can you tell us about it? Why I liked it is because it's a romantic comedy but it's also an anti-romantic comedy if you're like, they're so stupid. Also, if you love those movies like Bridget Jones diary and my best friend's wedding. It's like an homage to it. I loved it. I saw it with my husband and we were like, there goes one, there goes one, and you can see pieces of them. There's like 100 references to them. At least. I used to hate romantic is going to end up with the guy. I had to watch like 65 romantic comedies in a row as research. Then I start crying like, oh, my god, these are the best movies ever. I really got into it. What I loved about it too is you don't see that many plus-sized leads in these comedies. You see the Sandra Bullocks and all that. You have such confidence and you say actually that being a plus-size lead mes you even more powerful in Hollywood, it's been an advantage for you. It's interesting, the average American women is a size 16 to 18 which is my exact size. I'm also the exact height of the average American woman. And 70% of women are considered plus size in America. Yes. Which is the huge majority. Yet, in films, less than 1% star a plus sized lead. Particularly when it comes to romantic roles there's not a lot that I get to star in the film and this is the first movie I've produced as well so I'm proud of the message. Congratulations. You're on a roll, kid. So two of your co-stars in the movie just got married, Liam Hemsworth -- So cute. To Miley Cyrus, priyanka Chopra to Nick Jonas. Love is in the air with this movie. My two lead co-stars tied the knot. Fun fact, Nick and priyanka's first date was to come and see me perform at the Hollywood bowl. Oh wow. That's nice. Yeah. So I'm hooking up other people, just not yet myself. Well, you're currently filming a movie version of the musical "Cats". Hm-mm. With a-listers like Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, who I love. Everyone knows that. She gushes. Really, it's embarrassing. In her marriage, she gets a pass. Why wouldn't you? Why wouldn't you? But this is what I hear. One of the requirements is that you have to go to cat school. Yes. What exactly is that? Is Idris in cat school with you, and are we going to see cat moves? Because we're all cats in the movie, it's based on the Broadway music so we have to learn how to move as cats because it's all about real bodies in the film. So you walk around like this. There's a lot of shoulder action and you've got to pretend that the ears are on top of your head so you're doing these moves and going -- and like, no joke, you have to kind of sniff other people's bums sometimes. Kind of like -- That's what cats do and they put us through this full training of how to move and think like a cat. It's ironic because growing up you were a dog shower. Yes. And a junior dog handler. I love this. Look how cute you are. That's me. What was it like doing that? I was very dorky. But my mom is a big international dog show judge now. Really? Yeah. She's progressed from being a do shower. Going with cats is like changing allegiances but I think they're going to love it. They get along. Yeah. The musical is amazing so I can't wait to see the movie. I've got a big year. I've got four movies coming out this year and two of them I've produced myself. Good for you. Before we go though, in honor of "Isn't it romantic" we wanted to do a round of rapid fire questions with you, Valentine's day edition. Are you ready? Yeah, okay. First kiss? It was with a visiting rugby player from Indiana. Celebrity crush. Idris Elba. Yes! Favorite song to make out to? I'm going to say boyz II men, "I'll make love to you". Nice. Ideal date? Going to the movies, definitely. Best thing to do on Valentine's day. I agree. Biggest turnoff? Smoking. Taking a dip in the lady pond? No. Not officially. I would. Ever ghosted someone? No. I'm not about that. Ever send nudes? No. Do you believe in love at first sight? I do but it hasn't happened for me yet. I like that. Well, my dear, you are on a roll in your career and we wish you all the best. Thank you. Our thanks to rebel Wilson. "Isn't it romantic" is in theaters today. We'll be right back.

