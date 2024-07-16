'The View' is helping to find forever homes for these adoptable pets
Learn more about the animals featured on the show from Bideawee animal rescue.
ByABC News
July 16, 2024, 2:16 PM
In honor of "National Feed A Rescue Pet" week, "The View" is helping to find homes for several adorable furry friends at New York City's Bideawee adoption center! Learn more about the puppies and kittens featured on the show and see how you can adopt them.
Sunday, Puppy
Female | 3 months old
Dottie, Puppy
Female | 3 months old
Buck, Puppy
Male | 3 months old
Cora, Dog
Female | 5 years old
Nomad, Kitten
Female | 3 months old
Taylor, Kitten
Male | 2 months old
Cosmo, Puppy
Male | 3 months old