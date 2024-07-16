'The View' is helping to find forever homes for these adoptable pets

Learn more about the animals featured on the show from Bideawee animal rescue.

ByABC News
July 16, 2024, 2:16 PM
National feed a rescue pet day is celebrated on “The View,” on July 18, 2024.
National feed a rescue pet day is celebrated on “The View,” on July 18, 2024.
Lou Rocco/ABC

In honor of "National Feed A Rescue Pet" week, "The View" is helping to find homes for several adorable furry friends at New York City's Bideawee adoption center! Learn more about the puppies and kittens featured on the show and see how you can adopt them.

Sunday, Puppy

Female | 3 months old

Learn how to adopt.

Bideawee animal rescue at "The View"
Lou Rocco/ABC

Dottie, Puppy

Female | 3 months old

Learn how to adopt.

Bideawee animal rescue at "The View"
Lou Rocco/ABC

Buck, Puppy

Male | 3 months old

Learn how to adopt.

Bideawee animal rescue at "The View"
Lou Rocco/ABC

Cora, Dog

Female | 5 years old

Learn how to adopt.

Bideawee animal rescue at "The View"
Lou Rocco/ABC

Nomad, Kitten

Female | 3 months old

Learn how to adopt.

Bideawee animal rescue at "The View"
Lou Rocco/ABC

Taylor, Kitten

Male | 2 months old

Learn how to adopt.

Bideawee animal rescue at "The View"
Lou Rocco/ABC

Cosmo, Puppy

Male | 3 months old

Learn how to adopt.

Bideawee animal rescue at "The View"
Lou Rocco/ABC

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events