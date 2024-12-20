'The View' co-hosts share their favorite gifts under $50 for the 2024 holiday season

It's not too late to score a last-minute holiday gift that won't break the bank! "The View" co-hosts have you covered with their picks, all under $50.



And luckily, viewers at home have a chance to get in on the fun! Enter for your chance to win the co-hosts' favorite things by Saturday, December 21 at midnight ET.



By clicking on some of these shopping links, visitors will leave ABCNews.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than ABCNews.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. SOME PRICES ARE DYNAMIC AND MAY CHANGE FROM THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. Have questions about ordering or a purchase? Click here.

Alyssa Farah Griffin's Picks:

Festive Gal Headbands

Festive Gal's unique and sparkly party supplies are designed in their sparkle studio in Colorado. Their headbands feature fun phrases – some of Farah Griffin's favorites are – "In my 2025 Era," "Santa’s Favorite," and "Pop the Bubbly." Stand out at the party with a headband from Festival Gal!

$14.99+; festivegal.com



Weezie Towels

Weezie Towels was created by two friends who wanted to modernize luxury towels. Their towels are made from 100% organic long staple cotton and are customizable! Farah Griffin loves their makeup towels because they don’t leave a stain when you wash your face. Weezie Towels has essentials like bath towels, slippers, blankets, and more.

$15+; weezietowels.com



Sunny Hostin's Picks:

Clue Vintage Bookshelf Edition

Everyone knows the Hostin family loves a game night, and Clue is Sunny Hostin's favorite to get the competition started! The classic board game is celebrating its 75th anniversary. This special vintage bookshelf edition features graphics inspired by the original 1949 edition with premium game components, and doubles as home decor.

$39.99; amazon.com



Personalized Wine Glasses

Personalization Mall has thousands of one-of-a-kind gifts that can be delivered quickly for the holidays, and they have everything from printed glasses to holiday and winter-themed glasses, and insulated cups for drinks on the go.

$9.99+; personalizationmall.com



Joy Behar's Picks:



Marley Lilly Weekend Bag

This weekend bag is ideal for travelers who always find themselves heading home from a trip with more than they brought. They come in a variety of prints and sizes, and can be monogrammed in different styles as well.

$24.99+; marleylilly.com



Writing Dice

When you're face-to-face with that terrifying blank page, it can be hard to know where to start. Fortunately, Writing Dice offers a clever solution to established writers as well as anyone who just wants to express themselves. You just roll the dice, and it gives you jumping off points for what to write about.

$19.95; twotumbleweeds.com



Ana Navarro's Picks

Boulder Barks Puffer Coat

Boulder Barks is a female-owned business in Boulder, Colorado, specializing in premium pet products. The coats come in all different colors and sizes that can fit a 3-pound dog like Ana Navarro's ChaCha, to a 150-pound dog. The puffer coats are made with a waterproof exterior and are perfect for keeping your dog warm and dry.

$36+; boulderbarks.com

World Market Gift Basket

Navarro's gift basket features her friend Eva Longoria's cookbook, "My Mexican Kitchen." The cookbook is a celebration of Mexican ingredients and traditions, plus 100 favorite recipes. Plus, she adds some items from World Market including sassy napkins, margarita glasses, and spiced salt for the rim of the glass.

"My Mexican Kitchen" – $35; amazon.com

World Market Items – $5.99 - 9.99; worldmarket.com



Sara Haines' Picks:

Coast Headlamps

Sara Haines is gifting these headlamps to her kids this Christmas so they can play outside as it gets dark. Coast is a family-owned company based in Portland, Oregon, that was founded over a century ago. Their headlamps have adjustable straps so they can fit adults and kids. They’re lightweight, rechargeable, water resistant and one of them has a light that you can remove to use as both a headlamp and a standalone flashlight.

$34.99+; coastportland.com

Compartés Chocolate Bars

Compartés is a small family company that makes everything by hand and has been in business for 75 years. They combine chocolate with art, style, design and fashion. Compartés iconic chocolate bars come in over 100 different varieties like donuts and coffee, strawberry shortcake, and more!

$9.95+; compartes.com



Whoopi Goldberg's Picks:

Drinks on Me Coasters

Drinks on Me has a collection of 400 serious, sophisticated, and silly statements about our collective lives brought to life on coasters, cocktail napkins, dish towels, and books. They were created by a couple in Vermont who say that they’re funny people who like other funny people.

$5.50+; drinksonme.com



Tipsy Scoop

Since 2013, Tipsy Scoop has rapidly made a name for itself serving liquor-infused ice cream flavors inspired by classic and contemporary cocktails and made with local and seasonal ingredients. Their holiday flavors include Santa’s Cookies & Whiskey, Mistletoe Martini, and New Years Toast.

$15; tipsyscoop.com

Wonderland Bakery Gingerbread

Every year Whoopi Goldberg decorates her house with gingerbread cookies for family & friends and these are soft, chewy and delicious. Wonderland Bakery specializes in custom cookies and personalized gifts, and these are their famous colossal 12-inch gingerbread cookies.

$7.95+; wonderlandbakery.com