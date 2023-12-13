'The View' shares 2023's hottest toys and must-haves for kids

It's not too late to pick out the perfect toy to make Christmas morning shine! From human-sized hamster wheels to a portable pottery wheel, "The View" sponsor Target has you covered with the year's coolest picks for the kids in your life.

Elizabeth Werner gives "The View" the inside scoop on the hottest holiday toys.

Santa's Kindness Ornament & Journal



Santa needs your help spreading kindness and cheer! From Dec. 1 to Dec. 31, 2023, scan the QR code with a smart phone to reveal messages from the REAL Santa! Inspire children to nurture, help others, share goodness and give. Includes ornament and one journal. Need a journal for each kiddo? You can purchase them separately, too! Ornament illuminates when a Christmas tree light is inserted through the back.



$49.99; target.com



Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet



Experience a world of digital pets in the palm of your hand! Introducing Bitzee: the digital pet you can touch and feel! Bitzee interactive pets respond to swipes, tilts, shakes and touch with sounds and reactions! Each Bitzee starts as a baby. Like real pets, Bitzee virtual pets need love and care to grow. The more you play, the more pets you’ll get! Feed them and play, rock them to sleep, clean up after them and give them love. Watch them grow from baby to adult -- to Super Bitzee! Unlock each Super Bitzee pet and discover unique outfits and games, then use the treat to attract your next virtual animal. Collect 15 Bitzee pets in your case and show off your collection to friends anywhere!



$29.99; target.com



Hearthsong Inflatables: Roll With It! 2.0 Giant Inflatable Rainbow Land Roller & Blue Inflatable Buddy Bumper Wearable Balls



Roll With It! 2.0 Giant Inflatable Rainbow Land Roller



It’s a hamster wheel…for kids! Durable 0.5mm thick PVC vinyl, this big wheel holds up to 300 lbs. Includes non-stretch, poly-coated mesh material on the inside that is easy to grasp and stays cool to the touch.



$149.99+; target.com



Blue Inflatable Buddy Bumper Wearable Balls



Slip into these inflatable, wearable Sumo balls for an afternoon of bopping and bouncing fun, perfect for birthday parties and outdoor playdates! Durable PVC plastic balls will offer kids hours of active play (max. weight 200 lbs. each ball).



$59.99; target.com



Twister Air



No mat? That's right! Take moves from the mat to the screen with the Twister Air game! In this app-enabled Twister game, the party moves onto a player's smart device. This fun party game includes eight colorful Twister Air bands and a device stand that works for any smartphone or tablet. To get started, download the Twister Air app (free to download — data rates and in-app purchase may apply) and set a smart device in the included stand. Then players put the bands on their wrists and ankles, and they're ready for action! As the music plays, players move their body to match their bands to the colored spots on screen. Reach, swipe, clap, and strike crazy poses. The more spots hit, the higher the score.



$16.99; target.com



Make It Real Party Nails: Glitter Nail Studio



Decorating sparkly nails has never been this easy – or fun! Tweens can create 500 glittery party nails by choosing from five colors of glitter, applying the Sparkle Primer to a nail, and then inserting their finger into the Sparkle Spinner. Watch as a glitter vortex forms around the nail, transforming it from plain to super sparkled in a matter of seconds! The included glitter is biodegradable, and the glitter pods make for mess-free styling. Includes iridescent nail stickers for extra glam and open-ended results.



$18.99; target.com



FAO Schwarz Pottery Wheel Studio



Enjoy hands-on fun with the FAO Schwarz Pottery Wheel Studio. Use the spinning wheel to explore your creativity and create containers, cups, creatures, and anything else you can imagine. Switch between left-handed and right-handed modes to ensure any user is comfortable when operating the pottery wheel. Once you’re done shaping the clay on the wheel, use the included tools and paints to model and decorate your creation. Don’t let a cluttered workstation prevent you from expressing yourself. The set features built-in storage for all the tools, paints, and accessories so you can focus on bringing your vision to life. When you feel your clay creation is complete, use the lid as a drying rack to let your sculpture harden before painting.



$49.99; target.com



Razor RipRider 360 Lightshow



The RipRider 360 Lightshow is proof that not all tricycles are created equal. Built for a unique riding experience unlike any other trike, this three-wheeler features over 60 motion-activated, auto on/off multi-color LEDs that create a stunning light show. The dual inclined caster wheels -- that also light up -- provide countless hours of 360-degree spins, turns, and drifts. The RipRider 360 Lightshow is crafted from durable, welded steel, and the MX-style handlebar has soft rubber grips and double crown fork design. Parents will love the classic look and durability, kids will love the spectacular fun.



$109.99; target.com





Enter for your chance to win all of these toys by Thursday, Dec. 14 at midnight Eastern.