Whoopi Goldberg shares her favorite Italian and travel-inspired picks

There’s nothing our Whoopi Goldberg loves more than sharing the things that make her smile – especially on her birthday! This year, Goldberg's picks are centered around favorite travel finds and go-tos to enjoy a taste of Italy at home!

Whoopi Prosecco

Goldberg loves hosting gatherings with friends and family. That's why she created Whoopi Prosecco, a white sparkling wine made with organic grapes featuring vibrant citrus notes, harvested by hand in the prestigious Veneto Region of Italy.

Aleon Case

Aleon is Goldberg’s trusted luggage brand. Their products are lightweight, durable and moisture resistant. Aleon’s selection ranges in color and style – from cross-body personal cases to briefcases, carry-ons, and large checked cases.

Lavazza Coffee

The more than 100-year-old coffee brand has everything you need to get your brew on – from coffee machines to coffee grounds and K-Cups. Next year, Lavazza is celebrating its 130th anniversary with a special calendar featuring Goldberg called "Let's Blend: 130 Years Forward"!

Barbera Olive Oil

Barbera Olive Oil is a family-run company that has been producing olive oil for 130 years. The olive oil is grown exclusively in Sicily, bringing the colors and flavors of their beautiful homeland straight to the states, and Goldberg is happy to have met Manfredi Barbera, the fourth generation of the Barbera brand.

Giusti

Giusti is Goldberg’s favorite balsamic vinegar. Founded in 1605, it’s the world’s oldest producer of balsamic vinegar from Modena, Italy. It goes great with freshly made ravioli, or you can pair it with grilled meats, vegetables and fruit salads.

Parmigiano Reggiano

Parmigiano Reggiano makes a great accompaniment to Giusti’s balsamic vinegar. This version comes from the Parmigiano Reggiano Consortium and was aged to perfection for 24 months in Italy.

Ami Paris

Ami Paris is a luxury apparel house established in Paris in 2011. The brand has a collection of stylish and comprehensive garments composed of timeless basics. Goldberg is featured in the company's new Fall/Winter '24 campaign, which includes a gorgeous collection of suits, herringbone coats, and accessories.

