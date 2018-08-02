-
Now Playing: Why this music mogul is fighting to get a man convicted of murder out of prison
-
Now Playing: 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star on her mom's hilarious reaction to headset scene
-
Now Playing: '50 Shades Freed' star Dakota Johnson on what annoys her about Jamie Dornan
-
Now Playing: '50 Shades Freed' star Jamie Dornan says Dakota Johnson is a 'maniac driver'
-
Now Playing: 2020 Special Edition: 'Lights, Camera, Romance: Inside The Movie Classics' airs Tuesday at 10/9c
-
Now Playing: What is Slender Man, the figure that motivated two girls to stab their friend: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Girls go on trial separately in Slender Man stabbing case: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Girls in Slender Man stabbing case are sentenced to mental health facilities: Part 6
-
Now Playing: 12-year-old survives being stabbed 19 times by her friends
-
Now Playing: Young girls tell police about plot to stab friend in the woods
-
Now Playing: Slender Man stabbing: Parents recall what happened that morning
-
Now Playing: The Slender Man Attack - A 2020 Exclusive Airs Tonight at 10/9c on ABC
-
Now Playing: 'Slender Man' case: Moms on visiting daughters who tried to kill classmate
-
Now Playing: Gypsy Blanchard on what happened the night mom was stabbed to death
-
Now Playing: Murdered mom says daughter suffered from illnesses and needed wheelchair, feeding tube
-
Now Playing: What it was like to be a Branch Davidian under leader David Koresh
-
Now Playing: Man says he feels ex-girlfriend used him to kill her mom: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Did Gypsy Blanchard's mom have Munchausen syndrome by proxy?: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Woman once praised for battle with illness revealed to have never been sick: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Doctor describes North Korean defector soldier's condition when he got to the hospital