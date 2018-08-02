'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star on her mom's hilarious reaction to headset scene

Nia Vardalos, who wrote the movie, said a mattress was set up to catch her fall but her mother watching on-set didn't know that when she "falls."
0:38 | 02/08/18

Comments
Transcript for 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' star on her mom's hilarious reaction to headset scene
But here we are on sat and my mom was right and that day. And they had sent a person to go pick up at the airport and here were filming the scene where the way do it is he takes team stats. And then they throw the mattress in behind year. So that when you fall you know African. Now and seeing so my mom was brought to the statue outside watching online order which she'd known actress. So here she is watching her eighty filming a movie she's watching on the monitor I take two steps flying back my politics. Out she. And says the Greek monk.

