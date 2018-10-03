Transcript for Biological mom of twins heartbroken to learn they were separated at adoption: Part 6

How are you? Hey. Reporter: This time, she brings in a professional. Pam Slaton. So I have been busy. Reporter: Family reunions are her specialty. So now I went back to your DNA and sure enough whose family tree did that end up in? My twin sister. I'm, like, okay. Now we're onto something. So I found your birth mom. Okay. Reporter: Pam uses DNA, social media and her gut instinct to track down Sharon's biological mother, but it's Sharon's nerves that are the issue today. I'm afraid she doesn't know that we were split, and that's going to crush her. That's going to -- and I don't want to put that pain on her, you know? Reporter: It's the type of call nobody is prepared to make or receive. The nerves. Oh, my gosh. Hi. My name is Sharon. If you can, please give me a call back. Reporter: The message worked. Sharon and her birth mother began communicating on e-mail and Facebook. Her mother says she has never forgotten her twins. The mother shared the baby picture she got from the adoption agency with Sharon and her sister. She had held onto those pictures all those years. She tells Sharon she was not told in advance that her twins would be separated. When she called back to say, did you find a home for them? She was told -- yeah. We found homes for them. They're being split. She was heartbroken. Absolutely heartbroken. Reporter: One day, they may meet in person. Meanwhile -- Hi. Nice to meet you. Reporter: Sharon, Doug and Howard and their families all attended a screening of Lori shineski's film. At least one member of the audience offered what none of the architects of the study never has. Anapology. On behalf of humanity, I am so sorry for what happened. It's a horrible thing, you know? I would never have forgiven those people for what they did to you guys. I think that there is a cautionary tale there that you can never look at people like data. Humans are not data. Reporter: The twins Lori discovered are grateful to her for restoring the truth about their birth. He is part of my life. I have a brother now. We're happy we met each other. Pretty fortunate. Reporter: They are adamant such a study should never, ever be taken again. Holding out their own lives as a warning to science. Proof that the quest for knowledge should never come at the expense of our humanity.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.