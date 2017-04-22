Transcript for Bobby Brown on Forming New Edition, Then Solo Career: Part 1

And we are coming into orchard park. Boo-ya. This is where new edition first started. Bobby brown is going home. We are definitely going into the projects. To where he grew up. This is bobby brown. Hey, big boy. How are you doing. Or at least trying to. This is where my house used to be. This was 116 Eustice street where I grew up. Reporter: While some faces are the same, he's finding you can't go home again, if home's not there. The was a tree is gone now, I used to climb it all the time. Reporter: The climbing-tree is gone, and the boy grew into a man. He's now telling his story about the highs of celebrity, the depths of great loss, and every little step along the way. â™ª Reporter: Boston 1982, and bobby brown and his friends team up for talent night at the strand theater. The boys come in second, but won something even better, the attention of local music producer, Maurice Starr. He helps Polish their moves, record an album in this humble studio, and get a record deal. New edition was born. We went back to the stage where it all began. It's this point, this is where it all starts, this is are with -- where it snaps for me. I own this. You own the stage? And everybody out there is with me. I own this. Through everything you've been through in your life? This is your comfort zone your safety net being on stage? Yes, yes, ma'am. I can, I can zone out I can forget about everything that is a problem to me I can forget about it right here. This was the first step right here. This was the biggest step right here. It still sounds the same. Still sounds the same. It's so perfect. â™ª Baby girl â™ª â™ª you are my world â™ª â™ª I need your love â™ª â™ª each and every day â™ª Reporter: In 1983 new edition got their first taste of success, spinning "Candy girl" into their breakthrough number one hit. â™ª Soul train â™ª New edition. Reporter: The five boys found themselves out of junior high school and up on stage. Ladies and gentlemen, new edition. The synchronized steps and bubble gum charm they danced their way to hit after hit. â™ª Ronnie, Ricky and Mike â™ª â™ª you got to do it now â™ª Reporter: Meanwhile, 200 mile miles away in New Jersey, another teenager is about to have her life changed by music as well. A former cover girl named Whitney Houston has just signed her first major record deal with Clive Davis' arista records. â™ª I'm saving all my love â™ª Reporter: Her 1985 debut album, "Whitney", would win the young talent her first grammy. â™ª For you â™ª that same year was less of a celebration for bobby brown. His need to be in the center spotlight and ongoing tensions with other members of new edition could no longer be ignored. Were you voted out? Or did you leave on your own? I was voted out of the group because I would do the opposite of what they told new edition to do. I was my own man at a young age and I just wanted what I wanted. I was still ready to do what I wanted to do and the music I wanted to do. He moved to L.A. And finds modest success and admits to selling drugs to get by but when he is matched up with L.A. Reit griffin Underwood and babyface he final hi finds his sound and voice. Bobby decides he's going to do a song that really speaks to how he feels about what people say about him and when you see the video and when you see him performing, you say, that's the star and that's a hit single. â™ª Everybodys talking' all this stuff about me why don't they just let me live â™ª â™ª tell me â™ª â™ª I don't need permission make my own decisions that's my prerogative â™ª â™ª its my prerogative â™ª I wanted to be raw. I wanted to be in it and wanted to people buy the record because, what, because it's energy. Let me out of the cage. The cage was new edition? The cage was new edition. The cage was all of the anger built up in me. I had children at this time so it was like, I got to get out there. I got to be successful because I got to feed them. Reporter: "My prerogative" along with "Don't be cruel" and "Every little step" helped his album go seven times platinum. He was the it guy of 1989 known for his high energy dancing and living. Sometimes offstage excess showed up on stage. As seen at the 1989 mtv video awards. ABC's Chris Connelly was there. At some point during this performance, a vial comes out of his clothes and while he is dancing, he picks up the vial and keeps on going and from that moment on, you sort of thought, I wonder what's going on with bobby brown. Reporter: What was going on? A lot of indulging in drugs and women. He says, among them, Janet Jackson and Madonna. But there was one story I really couldn't ignore. I can't even believe it when I ask you this, but I have to. What? You had sex with a ghost? A ghost. Yeah, yeah. Come on, man, tell me bit. I moved into this house, I bought this mansion in Georgia. So it was a spooky place but yes, one time I woke up and, yeah, a ghost. I was being mounted by a ghost. I wasn't high. That was my next question. I wasn't high. Tavis my next question. Were you tripping. No, I was not tripping. You've had quite a life. I've had some crazy situations. Are you ready to party? Reporter: One real girl would turn his head. By literally bumping into it. It was Whitney Houston, as she stood behind him at the 1989 soul train awards. She was bumping into me at soul train. And I was like you keep bumpin' into me. And I kept doing that. And I did it like two or three times. And she kept bumpin' me. And I asked her why. And she was like, because I want to. And that attitude, that whole thing right there, when she did that, that's where it started. And so it began. Yeah, it's where it all began. â™ª Oh, I want to dance with somebody â™ª Reporter: By this time, Whitney Houston was the reigning pop princess girl-next-door. And he was the bad boy of r&b. A seemingly unlikely match. The thing that we have to remind ourselves is that there really was a time when they were on the same level in terms of their celebrity, and their success and their sales. And that was the moment in which they connected. â™ª Whatever you want I'm giving you everything â™ª Babyface worked with Whitney on "I'm your baby tonight" and knew the young couple well. People had an idea who they thought Whitney was this suburban girl that didn't know anything go being hood you take the cameras away and Whitney who was just a sister from the hood and bobby was a brother from the hood. They were crazy about each other. And that was clear. Reporter: For bobby, this was real love, real fast, and both their lives were about to change. Between me and her it was just, it was so instant. We were so much like each other. That it made sense.

