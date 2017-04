{"id":46948751,"title":"What Caitlyn Jenner hopes for in the future: Part 6","duration":"2:20","description":"Jenner has a new memoir, \"The Secrets of My Life\" and going forward, she hopes to work with corporations to support transgender causes.","url":"/2020/video/caitlyn-jenner-hopes-future-part-46948751","section":"2020","mediaType":"default"}