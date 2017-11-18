Transcript for Christina Aguilera surprises family who was inspired by her song "Beautiful": Part 6

Reporter: After 13 years of heartache, struggle, perseverance, and triumph today the Newman family is on its way to a full circle surprise. Hello Newman family. Hello. Reporter: It's been just a month since Nathaniel's trach came out, while he continues to recover, we brought the whole family to Los Angeles. They are here to meet someone who's been a lifeline for them from the very beginning. Newman family I have someone I want you to meet. Christina Aguilera. Hi guys! Hi! Oh my god can I hug you? Absolutely. That's the girl who sang the song. We're in Christina Aguilera's house. It's just crazy right? Welcome. You want to sit down? Let's go. Let's go hang out. Once everyone settles in Magda tells Christina that it was her song, all those years ago, that gave her the strength to hold her baby boy for the first time, and raise him to know how beautiful he is. I realized that evening that I have a beautiful child and it doesn't matter what we see on the outside. Christina has one more surprise for you. She's actually going to sing the song. Wow. Are you ready for this? This time not for an audience of millions, but for a family of four for whom this song has meant so much. ??? ??? I am beautiful no matter what they say words can't bring me down ??? ??? I am beautiful in every single way cause words can't bring me down ??? ??? don't you bring me down today ??? ??? no matter what we do no matter what we say with the song inside the tune full of beautiful ??? ??? mistakes and everywhere we go the sun will always shine but tomorrow we might awake ??? ??? on the other side we are beautiful no matter what they say no matter what they say ??? Reporter: And just this week the whole family was back in los Angeles, for the premiere of the movie "Wonder." As they walked the red carpet we were reminder of those words Russ wrote in his birthday letter to Nathaniel . You've shown me strength I never knew could exist. You even taught me to accept life with a smile. ???

