Ukraine targets key Russian airbase with 'massive' drone attack

The Engels base in Saratov region is used by Russian strategic bombers.

LONDON -- Russian authorities reported a "massive" Ukrainian drone attack on the Engels airbase in Saratov Oblast overnight, with Russia's Defense Ministry claiming to have downed 54 drones over the area.

"Saratov and Engels today suffered the most massive UAV attack of all time," Roman Busargin, the governor of Saratov region, wrote on Telegram. He reported a fire burning at the airfield and damage to around 30 houses in the area.

Windows were also blown out at a nearby hospital -- where one woman was injured -- as well as two kindergartens and a school, Busargin wrote.

Engels -- situated more than 465 miles from the Ukrainian border -- is a major strategic bomber base, from which Russian aircraft have launched long-range missile strikes through the 3-year-old war. It has been attacked several times by Ukraine, most recently in January.

This photo shows a Maxar satellite image of Engels Air Base in Saratov Oblast, Russia, taken on Dec. 3, 2022. Maxar/DigitalGlobe/Getty Images

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of the Counter-Disinformation Center operating as part of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council, posted a purported video of the attack to Telegram, showing what appeared to be a burning fire in the dark of night.

"Russian Engels," Kovalenko wrote. ABC News was not immediately able to verify the footage.

In total, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed to have downed 132 Ukrainian drones over seven Russian or Russian-controlled regions on Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Ukrainian authorities, meanwhile, reported a major Russian overnight bombardment of the central city of Kropyvnytskyi, with more than 30 explosions reported.

The regional governor also said Russia launched a "massive" attack on the eastern city of Kupyansk, close to the front line. At least 20 bombs were dropped on the city in a matter of hours, they said, with at least one person killed and another wounded.

Ukraine's air force said Russian launched 171 drones in the country overnight, 75 of which were shot down and 63 lost in flight without causing damage. "Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Donetsk regions were affected by the Russian attack, " the air force said.

The latest exchange of attacks came just after President Donald Trump spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the latter agreeing to a proposed 30-day ceasefire on attacks against energy and infrastructure targets, which was also approved by Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

The partial ceasefire is intended as a springboard for a broader pause in fighting and eventual peace deal, American officials have said.

Trump described the call as "very good" in a post to Truth Social. "Much of the discussion was based on the call made yesterday with President Putin in order to align both Russia and Ukraine in terms of their requests and needs," he said.

"We are very much on track," Trump added.

Local officials walk on a school rooftop damaged two days prior in an overnight attack by Russian drones in Pechenihy, Ukraine, on March 19, 2025. Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

But long-range attacks by both sides have continued throughout the most recent round of negotiations.

"This is what Putin's ceasefire looks like," Andriy Yermak -- the head of Zelenskyy's office -- wrote on Telegram alongside a photo of the aftermath of Russia's overnight attack on Kropyvnytskyi.

"Russia takes great pleasure in attacking civilians," he added.

ABC News' Tanya Stukalova, Will Gretsky and Kelsey Walsh contributed to this report.