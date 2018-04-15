Transcript for Comey felt 'totally alone' after writing Clinton's emails letter

Wouldn't feel be changed me. In the last ten campaign after. Its sucked. It was it was a very painful period again and my whole life has been dedicated to institutions that work not to have involvement in an election. I walked around vaguely sick to my stomach feeling beaten down. I felt when it went to the White House. The spoiler for people but as a movie called the sixth sense that a talk about and developer Bruce Willis doesn't realize he's dead. That's a way I felt I felt like I was totally alone. That everybody hated me. And that there wasn't a way out because it really was the right thing to do and then it. That in a way I'm ruins but that's what I have to do had to do it that way. Hillary Clinton's convinced that that letter to feed her. But he's there. I hope not I I don't know I honestly don't know I sure hope not but the honest answer is he wouldn't change the way I think about it. In my hope I didn't write the book for this reason but talking about leadership it was important to tell you know story because it's me trying to figure out how to lead well. The people will read that story. And try to put themselves in my issues try to realize that I'm not trying to help a candidate or hurt a candidate I'm trying to do the right thing. If you were sitting right here who would. Hillary Clinton. Silicon pump in my book I hope you read those chapters of the book. Not so you walk away agreeing with my decisions. But that you understand better where they came from and and frankly the kind of person was trying to make those decisions even if you think they're wrong but I don't think you come out think and that as Hillary Clinton wrote her book I shifter. That sounds like I was trying to knife somebody I was out to get her. In its illustration of our polarization here you've got. The trump camp which I guess things I was trying to save Hillary Clinton they don't quite explain what I was doing an October. And the Clinton camp thinks I was trying to issue of Hillary Clinton both can't be true but and are polarized world. People live in separate bubbles I would hope both camps will read this and hope C a deeply flawed human. Surrounded by other flawed humans trying to make decisions. With a nine not on politics but on those higher values.

