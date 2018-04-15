Comey: 'It's possible' the Russians have something on President Trump

"These are more words I never thought I'd utter about a President of the United States, but it's possible," the former FBI director told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos in an exclusive interview.
0:57 | 04/15/18

Transcript for Comey: 'It's possible' the Russians have something on President Trump
Do you think people tied. To president trump colluded with the Russians. I don't know is the honest answer. That that was what we were trying to investigate at the time was anyone aiding the Russians conspiring with the Russians. There's no doubt there was smoke around that whether this fire I didn't stay long enough to know do you think the Russians have something on Donald Trump. I think it's possible I don't know. I think these are more words I never thought I'd under about a president states but it's possible. That's stunning. You can't say for certain that the present United States is not compromised. By the Russians. It is stunning and I wish I wasn't saying it but it's just it's the truth I cannot say that it always struck me and still strikes me is unlikely. And I would've been able to say with high confidence about any other president I dealt with but I can't it's possible.

