Transcript for Comey does not know why Trump is reluctant to call out Vladimir Putin

Why is president trump so reluctant to call that Latimer who. I don't know. I'm struck by it and I'm struck by it both in public and private good I can understand arguments why. The president United States might not want to criticize the leader of another country because. As always good reasons to trying to build better relationships I suppose. Even when that other leaders someone who is killing his own citizens and engaging. In attacks against our country. Would you would think that in private. Talking to the FBI director whose job it is to work Russian attacks. You might acknowledge. That this. Enemy of ours is an enemy of ours but I never saw and so I don't know the reason I really don't.

