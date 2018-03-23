Transcript for Couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case believe there are co-conspirators out there

Do these cost skins and Karen Quinn had a long awaited chance to condemn their captor in court last year. When Matthew Mahler was sentenced to forty years in prison after pleading guilty to kidnapping or. But Denise and parent aren't convinced he did. Not act alone. Why do you think it was more than just back from Katrina hope. When he was still presents. Above us next to us we could hear stuff going on downstairs so cabinets opening her stuff being moved around Italians it. Yet you could. Here people walk away you know what can't allow it assailants at naff you know and there's vibrations. It's convenient for him to say that by himself or birds it's so but I'm so right because in the investigations over our.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.