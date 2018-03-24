Transcript for Couple in so-called 'Gone Girl' case convinced more suspects still out there: Part 6

Reporter: Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn had a long awaited chance to condemn their captor in court last year when Matthew muller the Harvard lawyer turned tormentor was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to her kidnapping. In her victim impact statement, Denise said, "I still have nightmares every night. Sleep is not rest for me, it is a trigger. The depth of the terror is so deep, I have had to learn how to live side by side with it." Reporter: Denise, a year ago you stood up in court and you faced Matthew muller. And you said, "I am the woman behind the blindfold." Uh-huh. You got your voice back that day. Yeah. And I looked him in the eyes, you know, he saw me, every part of me, but he never looked into hi eyes and so I wanted to make sure that he saw me, and he did. Reporter: Muller is now facing additional charges including for Denise's rape. But Denise and Aaron fear justice is still not done. Despite the authorities' assertion that muller simply pretended to have accomplices still, Denise and Aaron are convinced he did not act alone. Why do you think it was more than just Matthew muller? 'Cause we know. When he was still present above us, next to us -- we could hear stuff going on downstairs. So cabinets opening or stuff being moved around. Camera being installed. Yeah, you -- I could hear people walk away. You know? It wasn't loud. But it was enough -- you know when there's vibrations of movement. It's convenient for H-- him to say he did it by himself or police to say he did it by himself. Right. 'Cause then the investigation's over. Right. Reporter: Those 48 hours of terror have transformed the once carefree couple. They say their careers derailed, their reputations ruined they were forced to leave Vallejo and rebuild their lives. The challenge is we have moments of joy. But there's always that trauma that lingers. And sometimes you feel guilty for almost feeling happy. And so there's not a moment that we don't experience what happened. It's with you. It's with you. Yeah. Always. I mean, every moment. What have you learned about yourself, Denise? Well -- that I have a lot of strength. Really you go through something like this and you're like, "We can do anything, you know?" Reporter: Part of what they want to do is help other victims of sexual violence find their own voice. Those two words of me too are so powerful. It's the biggest reason why we want to speak up. As terrifying as it is, is to let those people know we understand and they are not alone, and to help give them the spot that they deserve. Reporter: And finally, in their own story, there is a happy milestone. I wanna say congratulations. Thank you. Thank you. You're engaged. Yes. Yeah, we're excited to put thought into something that's gonna be a good day. Reporter: The wedding isn't exactly what they would have once envisioned. Denise's criminal attorney will officiate, and there will be some special guests. We're inviting all of our attorneys, which will be, like, 20 people with their significant others. Never thought we'd have a team of lawyers at our wedding. That was -- Right. Yeah. That never crossed my mind. But they have done so much for us in our life. We would be so lost without them, and so just really grateful for them. To know that I get to spend the rest of my life with her many people marry their best friend, but they don't get to

