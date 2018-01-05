Transcript for 'Golden State Killer' surviving victim recalls night she was attacked

Use T October 5 1976. It was about 6:30 in the morning. I heard the garage door close and I knew my husband had just left for work prior to that my three year old son popped into it with me first snuggle. Within one to two minutes I saw a flashlight shining down the hall. And I thought no that's and I screamed out to my husband what have you forgotten. And there was no answer and the next thing I knew I looked up. And there was a man shining this flashlight in my eyes. Winds a ski mask on holding a large butcher knife he told us with clenched teeth. Shut up girl Kelly. Shut up calculate accident once you must've senate and times with clenched teeth like he was trying to describe. Two you know hide his voice he. Thanks us both of us he blindfolds us. And he ties since he moved my son had no idea where he put him to be put him on the floor the movement to another bedroom I had I had no idea. So my heart was pounding through my chest and registry Q please. Please my son be safe. And tell you about the rate cut up there wasn't much detail because I wasn't paying attention to the rape. I was paying attention to what had he done with my son after the rape was over. Praise the lord he moved my son back next to me. I could feel his body. And then I was relieved. And then he said don't move. Or I'll come back and kill you he spent a lot of time back and forth in the kitchen rattling the cuts and pants. Then after a little vial. You can hear him and again we're still blindfolded and tied gagged. And I was able to get my blindfold down a little pat and I could CNET it was getting light out. I thought. Out of here when I got my blind fold down would you believe that my three year old with sleep. So we halted around to the front fence. Opened it up that the gate and scream for a neighbor who came to tickets into our home she called my husband she called the police. It's been 42 years and no. I carried a backpack. Of feelings of revenge. Of hate and of course and guilt and shame. And anger. For a long time. And I no longer carry that.

