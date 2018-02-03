Transcript for What happened when expert attempted to tie same knot as woman mysteriously found dead

How could this beautiful young woman have committed suicide a fully naked with her feet bound and her hands tied behind her back. Just looking at it with a fresh pair of eyes. Does the evidence points to a suicide in your view not. Completely satisfied that this was it was but there's also not enough evidence at this point to show that this was a homicide. I think there's a lot of evidence that has to be reexamined 22 when he retained private investigator determine why experts to do a deep tied into the Rebecca as a how case. When you look at the way her hands. Her feet were found. What are your observations. Very intricate. Way to bond anyone take some time. Looks to me like ethics and knowledge Weisberg met up with a rope tying expert grant can throw a senior in New York City port captain Y expert showed him the binding on Rebecca his wrists. Let's just take this road. Don't bite around one of your wrists or however you would do it. Cantrell was able to tie his hands behind his back using the same type of rope on his wrist splash but even he found a process to beat apple where. Weisberg. Also has questions about what the San Diego investigators say happened on Rebecca balcony. They concluded that because only Rebecca this footprints were found on the balcony she must have thrown herself off. To see just how likely that scenario could be why expert brought me to this. Roughly the same dimensions as the one at sprinkles mansion. So from from this point forward roughly 44 NT two feet. The balcony rail. Or that he feeds right around the same with an image she would have. Opts. Ops. It's extremely. Difficult to get yourself in a position while you're tied up while you wearing a gag naked naked. And your ankles are bound and pretty gruesome to you would have to throw yourself overhead firsts. Bounds and get ads. But. Critics hacker have thrown Rebecca off the balcony without actually stepping on it and leaving incriminating footprints. To find out if that was possible we brought in this done. Is this dummies similar dimensions similar a little bit happier but we we aired to the side of heavier rather like. It's it's a really good way determine if this is possible for lead this. I it lets see if you can do it. So it is possible. It's not easy it's not easy but it's possible for you to have not stepped out there and position the body and on the body of. It shows that someone. Could have taken aback by it put it down. Leaned against that rail. Trip.

